Earthquake shakes eastern Turkey, no casualties reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck eastern Turkey’s Malatya province on Wednesday, the country’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 10.46 a.m.(0746 GMT) with its epicentre in the district of Kale, some 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Malatya.

“Our teams are on alert and field scanning operations are ongoing,” it added.

The quake was also felt in Syria’s Hasakah, Deir al-Zor and Aleppo provinces, the country’s state news agency said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a 6.1 magnitude and was at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles) below the earth. [Reuters]

