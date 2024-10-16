NEWS

Doctor slapped with €800,000 fine for issuing fraudulent prescriptions

Doctor slapped with €800,000 fine for issuing fraudulent prescriptions

The Health Ministry has imposed an €800,000 fine on a doctor for prescribing thousands of medications in a single month using his mother’s social security number (AMKA).

The revelation was made on Wednesday by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis during a press conference focused on the issue of overprescribing.

He noted that the financial damage to the state from fraudulent prescriptions is estimated at €50 million annually. “If this has been happening for 10 years, we’re talking about €500 million.”

“When there is waste and theft, the money isn’t missing from the minister, but from the patients, and my goal is to restore order,” Georgiadis said, adding that authorities have identified over 100 doctors involved in excessive prescribing.

Crime Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Two criminal organizations dismantled for fraudulent prescription scheme targeting EOPYY
NEWS

Two criminal organizations dismantled for fraudulent prescription scheme targeting EOPYY

Calls for measures to combat hospital violence
NEWS

Calls for measures to combat hospital violence

Six arrests on Santorini for illegal prostitution
NEWS

Six arrests on Santorini for illegal prostitution

Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns
NEWS

Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway
NEWS

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway