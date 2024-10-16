Doctor slapped with €800,000 fine for issuing fraudulent prescriptions

The Health Ministry has imposed an €800,000 fine on a doctor for prescribing thousands of medications in a single month using his mother’s social security number (AMKA).

The revelation was made on Wednesday by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis during a press conference focused on the issue of overprescribing.

He noted that the financial damage to the state from fraudulent prescriptions is estimated at €50 million annually. “If this has been happening for 10 years, we’re talking about €500 million.”

“When there is waste and theft, the money isn’t missing from the minister, but from the patients, and my goal is to restore order,” Georgiadis said, adding that authorities have identified over 100 doctors involved in excessive prescribing.