NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into brawl at unaccompanied minors facility

Prosecutor orders investigation into brawl at unaccompanied minors facility
File photo.

An Athens prosecutor has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into a brawl that occurred at a facility housing unaccompanied minor migrants in the central Athens district of Sepolia.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, began with a confrontation between two minor residents outside the facility. Following this, the premises was stormed, leading to one minor sustaining injuries.

The prosecutor’s investigation will examine potential offenses, including dangerous bodily harm, threats and property damage.

Crime Justice Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court convicts 21 people for 2018 attack against migrants on Lesvos
NEWS

Court convicts 21 people for 2018 attack against migrants on Lesvos

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling

Child charity said it had received abuse report for Lesvos teen
NEWS

Child charity said it had received abuse report for Lesvos teen

Steinmetz released on bail but banned from leaving Greece pending extradition ruling
NEWS

Steinmetz released on bail but banned from leaving Greece pending extradition ruling

Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens
NEWS

Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist