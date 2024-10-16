Prosecutor orders investigation into brawl at unaccompanied minors facility
An Athens prosecutor has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into a brawl that occurred at a facility housing unaccompanied minor migrants in the central Athens district of Sepolia.
The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, began with a confrontation between two minor residents outside the facility. Following this, the premises was stormed, leading to one minor sustaining injuries.
The prosecutor’s investigation will examine potential offenses, including dangerous bodily harm, threats and property damage.