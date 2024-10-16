Corinth Canal to close again for maintenance works

The Corinth Canal will close for four months on November 4 to allow for work to continue on protecting its embankments from erosion, its operator has said.

“This closure is necessary to ensure the long-term safety and functionality of the canal. Based on the current project schedule, the works are expected to be completed by early March 2025,” Corinth Canal SA said.

“While we understand the inconvenience this may cause, we believe this restoration is essential for the continued efficient use of the canal. We will be monitoring the progress of the work closely and will provide a further update as soon as we have a confirmed reopening date for navigation.”

The 131-year-old canal closed at the beginning of 2021 after a landslide and restoration work has taken place since then, leading to the 6.4-kilometre-long waterway’s closure on a number of occasions.