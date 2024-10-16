NEWS

One migrant dead, two missing, in shipwreck off southern Crete

File photo.

One man has died and two more are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off Gavdos, an island south of Crete.

Coast guard officials said the vessel went down 21 nautical miles south of the island.

A drone from the EU’s border agency Frontex spotted the semi-submerged vessel and a nearby ship conducted a search and rescue operation.

During the operation, 97 migrants, who come from Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan and Pakistan, were rescued and transferred to Kaloi Limenes on the southern Cretan mainland.

From the statements provided by the migrants, it became apparent that three people were missing, as a result of which the search operation continued, involving two coast guard vessels and six ships and a helicopter from the Greek navy.

One body has been recovered and is being transferred to Kaloi Limenes.

Migration

