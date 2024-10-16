Overprescribing is often a family affair, health minister says

EOPYY, the country’s main healthcare provider, is targeting overprescription, identifying in one case a doctor who was at the point of prescribing up to 422 different drugs to a patient.

At a press conference, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the ministry had detected more than 100 new cases of doctors who appear to be overprescribing drugs at the expense of EOPYY.

In the first eight months of the year, these 100 doctors had prescribed between 250 and 422 different medicines per patient, with quantities of pills ranging from 250 to 1,630.

Noting that in many cases the overprescribing doctors, pharmacies and patients were related, the minister warned that offenders will be identified.

The minister provided the following examples of overprescribing.

A doctor in Lesvos wrote prescriptions overnight for 705 preparations for her husband, herself and their two daughters.

A general practitioner in Glyfada prescribed 221 different preparations in the form of 1,621 pills to her mother, all of which were prepared by the same pharmacy.

A cardiologist in Nea Michaniona, south of Thessaloniki, prescribed 500 different preparations in the form of 925 pills to two non-nationals.

A pathologist in Athens prescribed a patient 362 preparations in the form of 686 pills, all of which were prepared at a pharmacy belonging to a relative of the patient.

A pediatrician in Thessaloniki prescribed 300 different preparations in a quantity of 1,350 pills to four children who are members of a specific sports club, with one pharmacy in the area preparing the medicines.

A psychiatrist in Athens prescribed to ten of his patients 450 different drugs in a total quantity of 980 pills.

An orthopedic doctor in Patra prescribed 320 different preparations in a quantity of 1,760 pieces to four of his patients, mainly anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs for the treatment of injuries.

A dermatologist in Iraklio, Crete, prescribed 275 different drugs in a quantity of 1,500 pills.

A gynecologist in Larissa prescribed 200 different preparations in a quantity of 1,100 pills.

A general practitioner in Lesvos prescribed to a relative 258 preparations in a quantity of 704 pills, all of which were issued by a pharmacy belonging to a relative of the patient

The minister said that all of the doctors involved have been shut out of the electronic prescription system.