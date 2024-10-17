Jailed Golden Dawn neo-Nazi makes fresh release bid

Former Golden Dawn deputy leader Ilias Kasidiaris is making another bid for early release from prison, awaiting the decision on his second request for conditional release.

Kasidiaris, convicted to 13 years for leading the neo-Nazi group, claims he has served the required portion of his sentence to qualify for parole under Greek law. However, he has only served a third of his actual sentence, with two-fifths counted as “virtual time” for prison work.

His first application was rejected, and the prosecutor’s office has also opposed his second plea, citing serious crimes and pending appeals.

Kasidiaris’ defense argues that the pending case violates the presumption of innocence, leading them to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Kasidiaris is on temporary release until October 24 and attended the trial of Spartiates party officials facing charges of election fraud linked to Golden Dawn on Wednesday.