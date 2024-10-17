Triple bomb threat puts authorities in Athens on alert

Service on the Athens metro was thrown into upheaval and a courthouse was evacuated on Thursday following an early morning bomb threat that was emailed to authorities.

Police received an email, written in English, at 7.20 a.m. claiming that explosive devices had been placed at the KAT trauma hospital in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi and at a courthouse and the Syntagma metro station in the city center.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed to all three locations and ascertained that the threat was a hoax, as the police’s cybercrimes division continues to investigate the origin of the email.

The Athens Court of Appeals on Loukareos Street was evacuated as a precaution, while the metro was ordered not to make stops at Syntagma station, which was temporarily shut down. Service has now resumed as normal, the police announced.