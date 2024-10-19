NEWS

Midwives walk out over unpaid wages

Midwives walk out over unpaid wages
[Shutterstock]

Afternoon surgeries at Athens’ Alexandra Hospital have been suspended indefinitely as midwives refuse to participate due to unpaid wages.

The midwives, who play a vital role in assisting surgical teams, have not been compensated for the work they have performed in surgeries since April this year. As a result, no afternoon surgeries have been scheduled for the upcoming week.

The payment issue affects all personnel involved in the hospital’s afternoon surgeries. The hospital has not implemented the required software to process payments, leaving many workers waiting for compensation.

At a related hospital, Elena Venizelou, a temporary solution using Excel has been applied to ensure staff are paid, highlighting the ongoing challenge at Alexandra.

Until recently, Alexandra Hospital conducted three to four afternoon surgeries per week, primarily for non-emergency cases.

With the suspension, patients face extended wait times for surgery, as the hospital’s daytime schedule is already overloaded. In some cases, the wait for elective laparoscopic procedures can extend up to a year.

The issue has raised concerns about the creation of a secondary waiting list for those opting for afternoon surgeries, further delaying access to care.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is preparing to launch a free afternoon surgery program for patients on the waiting list, with a projected 37,500 surgeries scheduled by mid-November.

However, the ongoing payment dispute remains unresolved.

Health Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul
NEWS

Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul

Greeks leave parental home aged 30.6 on average, Eurostat survey finds
NEWS

Greeks leave parental home aged 30.6 on average, Eurostat survey finds

PM to unveil plan to boost pensions, spending power in Thessaloniki speech
ECONOMY

PM to unveil plan to boost pensions, spending power in Thessaloniki speech

Plan to shield property owners from rent-shirking tenants
ECONOMY

Plan to shield property owners from rent-shirking tenants

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos
NEWS

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos

Greece to introduce economic literacy course in high schools, minister says
NEWS

Greece to introduce economic literacy course in high schools, minister says