AI ushering revolution in education

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping Greek education, with both teachers and students in high schools using popular AI applications and tools to streamline tasks.

From answering questions to organizing exams and summarizing texts, AI has become an essential tool in classrooms across Greece.

The Education Ministry is considering introducing personalized digital assistants for each student, although many educators stress that teachers will always remain central to the learning process.

“The teacher will always be at the center, but the school of the future will be organized through a computer screen,” says Zoe Gavriilidou, a professor of linguistics at the Democritus University of Thrace.

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, Greek students have eagerly embraced AI. A recent study by Focus Bari revealed that the number of Greeks using ChatGPT grew from 21% in July 2023 to 30% in February 2024. The tool has been employed for various purposes, from assisting with university exams to aiding students in completing assignments.

While some educators worry about plagiarism and misuse, others view AI as an opportunity to personalize learning. ChatGPT, for instance, can adapt questions or reading materials to suit students with dyslexia. Still, experts emphasize the need for students to critically assess AI-generated content instead of simply copying it.

Educational institutions in Greece are also adapting. The University of Patras recently launched a training program on the use of AI in education, drawing over 20,000 applications. Educators recognize the importance of understanding AI’s role in modern classrooms and staying ahead of rapid changes in the education landscape.

Kostas Karpouzis, assistant professor at Panteion University, believes the time is now to rethink teaching methods. “We cannot afford to delay. The changes brought about by artificial intelligence run through all fields of education. We must reform the methods of education,” he says.

As Greece grapples with these changes, the focus remains on balancing AI’s benefits with maintaining academic integrity and quality in learning.