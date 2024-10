A 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the southern island of Crete on Saturday morning. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 10.08 a.m., was 25 kilometers southeast of Lasithi, the easternmost regional unit of the island, at a depth of 8.1 km.

The same area had experienced a 4.4 magnitude tremor just a few days earlier.