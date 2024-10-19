Major cannabis crop seized in Tripoli

Police have uncovered a large cannabis plantation in a forest area near Tripoli in the Peloponnese.

During a significant operation this week, authorities seized more than a ton of processed cannabis and 1,253 cannabis seedlings, each approximately 3.5 meters tall. The plantation covered around 35 acres.

In addition to the seedlings and 1,398.934 kilograms of processed cannabis, authorities discovered a precision scale, tools for cultivating and packaging the drugs, temporary living quarters, and irrigation and farming equipment.

A Fire Department Super Puma helicopter was deployed to assist with the transportation of the seized items. So far, a 37-year-old foreign national has been arrested in connection with the operation, and authorities are actively seeking his accomplices.