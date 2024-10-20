NEWS

Streamlining access to electronic health records

[Shutterstock]

A new digitization project undertaken by the Ministry of Digital Governance and the Ministry of Health, will enable interoperability among Greek hospitals, allowing doctors – regardless of their location, city, or region – to access the national electronic health records of patients without requiring them to present their medical files each time.

“Our aim is for all hospitals in the country to communicate with one another, as well as with the national medical record, the electronic prescription system, and any other structures of the Health Ministry,” Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“This initiative has significant implications beyond merely improving organizational efficiency. Consider how much easier it will be for citizens if all health-related information is immediately available on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to carry physical folders of medical tests. Additionally, think of the reduction in bureaucracy if the attending physician has direct access to this information.”

All data related to a patient’s medical history – including diagnostic tests, laboratory results, and radiological images – will be available in the myHealth App.

 

Health Digital Transformation

