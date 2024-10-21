NEWS

AI must learn to speak fluent Greek, official says

Lizzie Shackney, a law and design student at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia on January 14. Shackney says she sees both the value and limitations in artificial intelligence tools. [Steve Legato/The New York Times]

Those involved in developing artificial intelligence apps are gushing about their potential. But unless your English is fluent, your voice instructions will be ignored by your smart devices. And if your command of foreign languages is shaky and you attempt to translate an original text into Greek, you will need all your imagination to decipher the result, since the Greek produced by large language models follows the structure of the English language.

Developing a Greek language model is an urgent task, says Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou: “It is crucial to create the AI tools that will ‘speak’ and ‘understand’ Greek completely. This will lead to developing AI applications for the citizens’ benefit. It is a complex task.” The project is run by the ministry, the National Technical University of Athens, and research institutes Demokritos, Athena and the National Technology and Research Infrastructure Network. 

