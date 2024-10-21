NEWS

Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government’s main online portal

Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government’s main online portal
File photo. [AP]

Cyprus said Sunday that it has successfully thwarted a digital attack aimed at blocking access to the government’s central online portal, the latest in a string of similar attacks over a three-day period against state-run utilities and the Cypriot subsidiary of a Greek energy company.

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said in a statement that “a quick and coordinated response” by authorities foiled the attack, whose purpose was exclusively to prevent access to specific government websites.

The distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, only affected the main government portal gov.cy “for a few minutes” and that no other online government ministry or service website was affected.

The deputy ministry didn’t say who was behind the attacks or what the possible motive may have been.

Sunday’s attack came after Cyprus’ electricity and telecommunications authorities, as well as the operator of the island nation’s two airports, Hermes and fuel company EKO Cyprus Ltd., were targeted on Friday and Saturday.

Officials told the Cyprus News Agency that all those attacks had also failed and that no client information had been leaked or compromised. [ΑΠ]

Cyprus Crime Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer
NEWS

Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer

Man found shot dead at Cyprus car repair shop
NEWS

Man found shot dead at Cyprus car repair shop

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions
ECONOMY

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering
NEWS

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
NEWS

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties

Woman arrested in Thessaloniki after her dog allegedly injures two children
NEWS

Woman arrested in Thessaloniki after her dog allegedly injures two children