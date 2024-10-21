NEWS

At least 2 die, 22 rescued as migrant boat sinks during Aegean crossing attempt

File photo.

Greek maritime authorities said Monday at least two people – a man and a woman – died and 22 people had to be rescued when a migrant boat sank as it attempted to cross the Aegean toward Greece.

The search and rescue operation is continuing off the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean. Two coastguard boats, a private vessel and a Greek military helicopter are taking part in the operation. 

It is not clear how many people were on board at the time of the accident.

The rescued migrants were brought to Samos’ port capital, Vathy.

Migration

