NEWS

Top court rejects Intellexa appeals against fine

Top court rejects Intellexa appeals against fine

The Council of State, Greece’s supreme administrative court, has rejected two appeals filed by Intellexa, a company selling Predator tracking software, against the Personal Data Protection Authority over a hefty fine imposed for the company’s failure to cooperate with an audit. 

The court dismissed the appeals without examining the merits of the case, citing concerns over whether Intellexa’s lawyer had the legal authority to carry out defense duties.

It noted that a power of attorney presented “cannot be recognized as a legal document because it lacks the required notarial form.”

The Personal Data Protection Authority had imposed a fine of 50,000 euros on Intellexa back in January, 2023 for non-cooperation after the company refused to provide information requested during the inspection.  

Just over a month ago, the United States announced new sanctions against Intellexa, headed by a former Israeli military officer whose program enabled easy access to almost any information stored on a smartphone.

Wiretapping Technology Justice

