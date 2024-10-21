NEWS

Teenager hit by tram in southern Athens

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a tram on Monday afternoon in Glyfada, southern Athens, sustaining minor injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred around 4.30 p.m. as the teen tried to cross to tracks while the train was in motion. 

Speaking to the media after the incident, the boy’s father claimed that overgrown trees obstruct the view of the oncoming trams on this particular stretch of the line.

Emergency services and police were dispatched to the scene and the 14-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

As a result of the accident, there were delays on tram Line 7, which runs the route between Asklipio in Voula and Agia Triada in Piraeus.

