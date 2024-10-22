NEWS

Aging teachers pose challenge to Greek schools

Two thirds of Greece’s public secondary school teachers are over 50, raising concerns about burnout and technology adaptation. According to Education Ministry data, 66% of the 66,445 permanent secondary teachers are over 50, and nearly 20% are 60 or older. 

While these older educators bring experience, the lack of young teachers – only 118 are under 30 –presents challenges, especially with technology and increasing retirements.

The freeze on teacher hiring during the austerity years has led to an aging workforce, as new hires since 2019 were already seasoned substitutes.

With over 2,200 retirements anticipated in 2024, experts are calling for increased support, particularly in handling issues like student violence, while asking for more psychologists and social workers to help teachers manage the stress and administrative burden. 

