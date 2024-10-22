NEWS

Greece: 112 children missing in early 2024 as cases rise

In the first half of 2024, 112 children went missing in Greece, marking a 14.28% increase in incidents compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data.

In Europe, a child goes missing every two minutes, with experts citing family dynamics and relationships with the opposite sex as the main contributing factors, according to research by child charity The Smile of the Child. The research was presented at a conference organized by the child charity together with Missing Children Europe, the European Federation for Missing and Sexually Exploited Children, state broadcaster ERT News reported. 

In Greece, the cases include 71 teenage runaways, 13 parental abductions, 18 Amber Alert-related prosecutorial orders, 6 unaccompanied minors, 3 third-party abductions, and 1 case of online sexual exploitation.

Of the 112 children reported missing since the beginning of the year, 85 have been located. Many are found within a few days and just a short distance away, while others take much longer to locate.

The disappearances of teen girls are becoming more frequent, with data indicating that many leave home due to romantic relationships.

Strained family relationships are the second most common reason, with 10 out of 70 children reported missing in Greece in the first six months of 2024 disappearing for this reason.

“Domestic violence, neglect, child abuse within the family, and challenges concerning children with mental health issues all contribute to teenagers running away,” said Konstantinos Giannakopoulos, President of The Smile of the Child.

Speakers at the conference underscored the importance of citizen cooperation with authorities in effectively managing cases of missing minors.

“There are many children who go missing, but the good news is that 95% of them are found and quickly returned to their families, thanks to the effective collaboration between international and national authorities,” said Maria Herzog, President of the European Federation for Missing Children. [ERT News]

 

 

