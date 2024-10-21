NEWS

Decomposed body found at Thessaloniki construction site

The body of a man was discovered Monday morning at a construction site in a rural area of Trilofos, Thessaloniki.

The corpse, which was in a decomposed state, was found by the building’s owner.

Reportedly, police identified the deceased as a Hungarian national based on an ID found on the body. He was dressed in a shirt, pants, and shoes, and was found lying on his back.

An autopsy has been ordered, while an investigation is currently ongoing.

