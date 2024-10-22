NEWS

Ruling conservatives lead with lower percentage in poll
Ruling New Democracy (ND) retains its lead over the two main opposition parties though its popularity has waned compared with the percentages secured in the European Parliamentary election, a poll by Interview for news website Politic showed on Tuesday.

Asked which party they would vote for if elections were held next Sunday, 25% of respondents answered ND, with the conservatives maintaining a lead of 11.9 points over socialist PASOK, which comes second at 13.1%. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) is in third place with 8%, followed by the nationalist Hellenic Solution with 7.1%. Leftist SYRIZA records a historic low as it falls to 6.6% and in fifth place.

A year ago the same month ND polled at 31.2%, SYRIZA at 13% and PASOK at 12.5%.

Nationalist Voice of Reason is in sixth place with 6%, followed by far-right, Niki (Victory) with 4.4%, populist Plevsi Eleftherias (Sailing for Freedom) securing 3.8%, MeRA25 3.5%, and New Left at 3%. The undecided vote stood at 19.5%.

Asked about their opinion for each party leader, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis came first with 34.6% of respondents saying they had a positive view (versus 63.9% who had a negative one), but “None” vastly exceeded all options for who would make best prime minister with 47%.

As for SYRIZA’s upcoming leadership race, respondents told the pollster that ousted president Stefanos Kasselakis continues to dominate, overshadowing the other candidates. Asked who is likely to win, Kasselakis leads with 31.4%, followed by “nobody” with 21.9%, Sokratis Famellos with 21.2% and Pavlos Polakis with a mere 12.1%.

