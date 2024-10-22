Woman charged with murder six years after husband’s death

A 50-year-old woman from Thessaloniki is facing murder charges for allegedly poisoning her husband with mercury six years ago.

The man, who was in his sixties when he died, was admitted to Papanikolaou Hospital in the summer of 2018 for a possible ischemic episode that was not confirmed. During his hospitalization, a nurse noticed that mercury was leaking from his ears and alerted the authorities. Despite this finding, the man was released from hospital and died at his home in September. No autopsy was ordered.

The body was exhumed two months later after police received more information about the case. The report showed the victim had 300 mg of mercury in his body which is believed to have caused poisoning and death.

Although the case file was initially filed by the prosecutor, it was subsequently reopened and the victim’s wife was charged. Sources indicate that the suspect has denied any wrongdoing arguing that she did not know about the mercury and her husband suffered from various health problems.