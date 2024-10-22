Man arrested in Athens for drug trafficking 

A prosecutor on Tuesday charged a 36-year-old man with possession and trafficking of a large amount of drugs after he was arrested with 47 kilos of cannabis in northern Athens on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was driving a rented car in the municipality of Metamorfosi when a motorcycle police unit stopped him for an inspection. In the car, officers found and seized three boxes containing 43 nylon packages with raw cannabis, weighing 47 kilos and three mobile phones.

The 36-year-old is known to the police from previous arrests for various offenses, including possession of weapons, causing grievous bodily harm, violation of sports law.