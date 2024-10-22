NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into deaths of three infants

A prosecutor in Patra has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into the deaths of three infants in the Achaia and Ilia regional units in the western Peloponnese.

It is understood that the mothers of the dead infants live in the same house.

One of the two women had lost two babies and the case came to the fore on the occasion of the death of the third baby, who was the child of her housemate.

Sources at Amaliada general hospital said that the third infant was unresponsive when it was admitted to hospital, where medical staff spent 90 minutes attempting to resuscitate it.

The same sources said that the child was in that state at least half an hour before it was taken to hospital by a friend of its mother’s.

The mother and her housemate arrived later, saying they had left [the child] on the bed and that it had stopped breathing.

