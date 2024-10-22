NEWS

Greek army says Mount Grammos road opening serves ‘national purposes’

[Dimitris Tosidis]

Responding to a growing controversy about the opening of a road on a protected mountain in northwestern Greece, the Greek military has confirmed that it is responsible for the project, but claims that it serves “national purposes” and does not require approval from the usual channels.

More specifically, the military claims the road on Mount Grammos allows access to fuel tanks near the border with Albania and, therefore, belongs to a category of construction work that does not need to be cleared by the Environment Ministry. It also says that it helps for carrying out fire patrols.

In the meantime, the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA) has submitted its findings on the matter to the prosecutor’s office in the city of Ioannina, which is carrying out a judicial investigation into the construction of the road. 

The army appears to have taken away the bulldozers that were working on the road, which is still under construction. 

As authorities continue to look into the matter, however, a group of around 30 thrill-seeking tourists appear to have enjoyed a ride on quad bikes along the road, which cuts through one of Greece’s most important alpine habitats, locals from the area told Kathimerini.

 

Environment Infrastructure Transport

