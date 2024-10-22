NEWS

Sailing boat partially sinks near Kythira

A Greek-flagged sailing boat partially sank near Kythira on Tuesday, with all ten Polish nationals aboard rescued and reported to be in good health.

The incident took place seven nautical miles northeast of the island.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, two individuals were rescued by a passing vessel, while the remaining eight were airlifted to safety by a navy helicopter and transported to Kythira.

The cause of the boat’s partial sinking is still under investigation.

