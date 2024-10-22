Housekeeper arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old in central Greece

The housekeeper of the 84-year-old woman who was found murdered in Kamena Vourla, Central Greece, was arrested on Tuesday.

She is expected to be brought before prosecutorial authorities, where she is likely to face murder charges.

Earlier, police had detained both the housekeeper and her husband, who had close ties with the victim and were allegedly aware that the elderly woman kept a large sum of money at her home.

Reportedly, the housekeeper was captured on camera entering the house around the time the 84-year-old was murdered.

The victim was discovered on Saturday inside her home. She had been stabbed in the back. The door was unlocked and the keys were found on the inside of the door.