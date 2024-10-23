Athens’ waste crisis: Locals demand action

Two months after Athens Mayor Haris Doukas acknowledged a waste management crisis, residents and business owners continue to face overflowing trash bins and unsightly litter. Many say the city is dirtier than it has been in the last decade, with streets marred by dripping trash bags and full bins.

Local business owners express frustration, claiming that previous systems for waste disposal have broken down.

The owner of a catering businesses in the historic center points out that in recent months it seems as if there is no plan in relation to rubbish.

“We knew we had to take out the trash at a certain time. There were times when you weren’t allowed to take out the trash or you paid a fine.”

On Evripidou Street, the shopkeepers who had a key to the bin where they threw the biowaste found themselves at a loss after discovering it had disappeared. The bin was probably moved by some municipal workers without care being taken to return it to its place.

A Koukaki resident, who frequently walks her dog in the neighborhood, points to her Facebook feed filled with images of overflowing bins.

In response, Doukas announced plans at the end of August aimed at restoring cleanliness. These include creating cleanliness patrols, adding more bins, launching a new app for residents to track waste collection, and increasing cleaning efforts to six days a week. Critics argue these are merely recycled measures from previous administrations without new solutions.

Former city officials claim the current administration lacks a cohesive plan, emphasizing the need to utilize successful strategies from the past.

“Every new administration should build on what was effective before,” said a former deputy mayor.

The new plans, however, face skepticism from citizens, who feel abandoned.

Looking ahead, Doukas’ administration plans to add 370 temporary workers to the sanitation team early next year.

Officials hope that increased manpower and better public education on waste disposal practices will alleviate the city’s garbage woes.

Roxani Bei, the current deputy mayor for cleanliness, insists that citizen engagement and awareness are crucial for effective waste management in Athens.