Awareness boosts organ donations

Over the past three years, Greece has made significant strides in organ donation, with the number of donors more than doubling.

According to the Onassis Foundation and the National Organ Transplant Organization, the donor rate increased from four to approximately 10 per million people.

The surge reflects a dedicated effort from medical professionals and advocacy groups aimed at raising awareness about organ donation and addressing ethical concerns.

At the recent 5th Transplant Masterclass of the Onassis Foundation, experts highlighted the importance of effective communication between healthcare providers and families regarding end-of-life decisions.

Dr Nuria Masnou, a leading transplant coordinator and president of the European Organ Donation and Transplantation Coordination Organization, stressed that timely discussions about organ donation can save lives.

Despite advancements, approximately 7,300 patients in Europe died last year while waiting for transplants, underscoring the critical need for continued improvement in donation rates.

The conference also focused on ethical dilemmas surrounding organ donation.

Tobias Degsell, CEO of Combiner and a creativity specialist, emphasized that innovation in how organ donation is discussed could lead to better outcomes. By fostering an environment of trust and collaboration, stakeholders can help normalize conversations about donation, making it easier for families to consider this vital decision during difficult times.

Experts acknowledged that many healthcare professionals feel unprepared to discuss organ donation, often citing time constraints or discomfort with the topic. However, they asserted that proactive communication is essential in overcoming these barriers and increasing donor registrations.

Greece’s journey in organ donation demonstrates the power of community engagement and education.

The country’s commitment to improving its transplant system is a beacon of hope for patients in need, providing them with a second chance at life. As Greece continues to build on this momentum, the focus will remain on increasing awareness and ensuring that every potential donor is recognized.