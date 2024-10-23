Strike by Greek teachers triggers a broader labor dispute

Striking Greek public school teachers marched in protest through central Athens on Wednesday as tensions grow between labor organizations and the center-right government over workers’ rights.

The 24-hour strike was called by Greece’s civil servants’ union ADEDY, taking over from teaching unions after the government tried to block the action in court.

Labor unions are pressing for the restoration of rights that were significantly rolled back during successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018. The austerity measures implemented as a condition for the rescue loans included severe cuts to public spending, tax increases and labor reforms that resulted in a weakening of collective bargaining rules.

Teachers’ unions are seeking salary increases and more permanent positions for temporary staff among other demands.

The government maintains that the original strike failed to meet legal requirements under recent labor reforms, while ADEDY accused the government of trying to restrict workers’ constitutional right to strike.

Wednesday’s march ended peacefully. [AP]