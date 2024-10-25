Grim road death toll pushes reforms

Greece continues to grapple with alarmingly high road fatality rates, as traffic accidents remain a daily tragedy. To make matters worse, there were, according to the SOS Traffic Crimes Association, 38 hit-and-run incidents in July and August, 74% of which occurred in urban areas.

In 2023, Greece recorded 637 road deaths, or 61 deaths per million residents, placing it among the five worst EU countries for traffic fatalities – far above the EU average of 46 per million.

Despite some progress in the last decade, road safety experts are pushing for urgent reforms. One key initiative is the proposed reduction of urban speed limits to 30 km/h, part of a broader overhaul under Greece’s National Road Safety Strategic Plan (2021-2030). This plan, aligned with the EU’s Vision Zero strategy, aims to eliminate road deaths entirely by 2050, with a 50% reduction target by 2030.

Preliminary 2024 data show little change in fatality rates, especially in cities, where 50% of all road deaths occur – well above the European average of 38%. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable, representing 38% of all fatalities, compared to 18% across the EU.

Ioannis Politis, an associate professor at Aristotle University, emphasizes the need for lower speed limits and urban design changes to ensure drivers slow down in residential areas. Politis also supports the expansion of camera surveillance to enforce traffic laws more effectively.

To address these issues, the Greek government is advancing its Vision Zero plan. The initiative includes road safety education in schools, mandatory helmet use, and financial incentives to improve motorcyclists’ safety gear. Lawmakers have also proposed using revenue from traffic fines to fund local road safety improvements.

The ambitious Vision Zero goal, alongside these proposed measures, aims to close the gap between Greece and safer European countries, as Greece seeks to significantly reduce road fatalities by 2050.