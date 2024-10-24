Woman’s link to deaths of four infants probed

A new investigation has been launched in the regional units of Achaia and Ilia, in Western Greece, following the mysterious deaths of four infants. A 24-year-old woman, the mother of two of the infants, is now a common link, as she was also present during the deaths of the other two.

The judicial inquiry, ordered by the Patra Prosecutor’s Office, is focusing on the deaths of three babies in 2022-24. The investigation aims to determine the causes of death, with a special focus on genetic factors. The deaths were sequential: one in 2022 (19 days old), another in 2023 (2 months old), and the most recent, a 15-month-old boy in August. Toxicology results are pending.

In 2021, another baby died while under the 24-year-old’s care. Authorities have gathered testimonies and evidence, while The Smile of the Child organization noted it received “anonymous complaints” about the woman’s living conditions dating back to 2017.