NEWS

Woman’s link to deaths of four infants probed

Woman’s link to deaths of four infants probed
[Intime News]

A new investigation has been launched in the regional units of Achaia and Ilia, in Western Greece, following the mysterious deaths of four infants. A 24-year-old woman, the mother of two of the infants, is now a common link, as she was also present during the deaths of the other two. 

The judicial inquiry, ordered by the Patra Prosecutor’s Office, is focusing on the deaths of three babies in 2022-24. The investigation aims to determine the causes of death, with a special focus on genetic factors. The deaths were sequential: one in 2022 (19 days old), another in 2023 (2 months old), and the most recent, a 15-month-old boy in August. Toxicology results are pending.

In 2021, another baby died while under the 24-year-old’s care. Authorities have gathered testimonies and evidence, while The Smile of the Child organization noted it received “anonymous complaints” about the woman’s living conditions dating back to 2017. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Housekeeper arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old in central Greece
NEWS

Housekeeper arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old in central Greece

Prosecutor orders investigation into deaths of three infants
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into deaths of three infants

Man arrested in Athens for drug trafficking 
NEWS

Man arrested in Athens for drug trafficking 

Woman charged with murder six years after husband’s death
NEWS

Woman charged with murder six years after husband’s death

Greece: 112 children missing in early 2024 as cases rise
NEWS

Greece: 112 children missing in early 2024 as cases rise

Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government’s main online portal
NEWS

Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government’s main online portal