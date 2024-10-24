NEWS

Theophano awards spotlight power of sports for inclusion

Theophano awards spotlight power of sports for inclusion
[Intime News]

The Empress Theophano Prize ceremony in the Rotunda in Thessaloniki on Wednesday celebrated the Special Olympics, recognizing their significant contributions under Dr Timothy Shriver’s leadership.

Shriver emphasized the importance of inclusion and equality during his speech, recalling the Special Olympics held in Athens in 2011. He praised the Theophano Foundation for its impactful initiatives that support individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The event, enhanced by performances from the Thessaloniki Youth Symphony Orchestra and athletes from the Special Olympics and Wolves Team, highlighted the global movement started by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968, which now aids 4 million people worldwide.

This recognition showcases the power of sports in overcoming challenges and fostering community.

Special Event

