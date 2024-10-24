NEWS

High-ranking Catholic Church of Greece officials probed for embezzlement

A criminal investigation into suspected embezzlement and money laundering has been launched against two high-ranking officials of the Catholic Church in Greece and five nightclub owners in the Peloponnese, in the wake of a recent report by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

The investigation was triggered after a routine audit discovered a shortfall of nearly 3 million euros in the Catholic Church’s coffers, which were allegedly funneled as investments into nightclubs. Charalambos Vourliotis, the head of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, has already ordered the freezing of bank accounts and assets of the five nightclub owners, after submitting the findings to the relevant prosecutorial authority.

According to sources, the case dates back eight years, when it was discovered that significant amounts of money were being transferred from church accounts managed by the two priests who are under investigation to accounts belonging to specific nightclub owners, disguised as business investments.

The investigation by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority began after banks flagged several large transactions as suspicious. A months-long, highly confidential inquiry followed. The most recent suspicious transfer, amounting to 50,000 euros, was detected just days ago.

The bank accounts and assets of the five businessmen implicated in the case have been frozen. The report is now in the hands of the prosecutor, who will investigate possible felony charges of embezzlement for the two priests and money laundering for the five business owners.

The suspects are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming weeks, after which the prosecutor will decide whether to file charges against them.

 

Crime Economy Religion

