NEWS

University shoots down students’ request for more study time

University shoots down students’ request for more study time
[InTime News]

A controversy erupted this week at the influential Athens School of Law after a demand by students for longer studying hours at the faculty’s library was rejected by the administration.

In a recent letter to the rector’s office, the Independent Students (ANEF) group asked that the library’s reading room be kept open until 9 p.m., instead of closing at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and at 5 p.m. on Fridays as is currently the case.

It also noted that the number of staff at the library has dropped from 18 to 10 since 2016 and demanded that more people be hired so the facility can better serve the school’s students.

Speaking to Kathimerini, officials at the Athens Law School, which denied the students’ request, said that such a move would entail paying for the existing staff to work overtime, which is not justified under the funding program that bankrolls their salaries, and also hiring two more part-time employees. All together this would come to a cost of 20,000 euros that the school cannot afford, said the officials, who declined to be named.

Critics of the administration’s decision argue that the refusal to grant such a basic and essential request highlights the bureaucratic hangups that fuel tensions between students and administrators and hinder the progress of Greece’s public universities.

Athens Law School is a part of the University of Athens.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strike by Greek teachers triggers a broader labor dispute
NEWS

Strike by Greek teachers triggers a broader labor dispute

Aging teachers pose challenge to Greek schools
NEWS

Aging teachers pose challenge to Greek schools

Over 6,000 pupils suspended for violating school phone ban, Pierrakakis says
NEWS

Over 6,000 pupils suspended for violating school phone ban, Pierrakakis says

AI ushering revolution in education
NEWS

AI ushering revolution in education

The bell tolls for ‘perpetual’ students
NEWS

The bell tolls for ‘perpetual’ students

Predatory journals infiltrating Greek academia
NEWS

Predatory journals infiltrating Greek academia