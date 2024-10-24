Officer arrested for fraud and weapons violations

A police officer was arrested by the force’s internal affairs division for multiple fraud and violations of weapon laws, the Ministry of Citizen Protection said in a press release on Thursday.

The case file against him includes a female accomplice.

The investigation began after a woman told police that the accomplice had urged her to seek the officer’s help to prevent possible legal repercussions in an unspecified case. The officer allegedly convinced her to pay money, first to the accomplice and then to various bank accounts.

A search of the officer’s home uncovered three shotguns, a revolver, a pistol, 251 rounds of ammunition, 500 euros, a watch and a cellphone.

The officer has been referred to a prosecutor.