Police officer exploiting dog attack arrested

A police officer has been arrested on charges of serial fraud after a woman filed a complaint, alleging that he convinced her to pay 7,400 euros in exchange for legal protection following an incident where her dog attacked two other dogs.

The woman was returning home after walking her dog when it attacked two other dogs, both of which were with their respective owners. During the incident, one dog and the owner of the other were injured.

After the incident, which the plaintiff stated occurred on October 2, she informed the police officer’s partner, a friend of hers, out of concern that the other dog owners might take legal action against her.

In response, her friend directed the woman to her partner, the police officer, for advice on how to handle the situation.

During a private conversation with the plaintiff, the police officer allegedly persuaded her that he could intervene to prevent any legal consequences if a complaint were filed against her. He reportedly requested a sum of money, claiming it was intended not only for himself but also for other police officers who could help.

The dog owner stated that she initially gave the police officer 800 euros, as requested, before later handing over an additional 6,600 euros.