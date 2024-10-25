Moves to revive declining Greek studies programs

Greece is taking steps to reverse the decline of Greek studies chairs abroad, which have dropped by nearly 50% in 13 years, from 344 chairs in 2006 to about 200 in 2019.

This reduction, largely due to waning interest in the humanities amid a global shift toward technology-focused education, has had a negative impact on promoting Greek culture and diplomacy.

Greek studies chairs, which once spanned five continents, are vital for connecting international scholars to Greece’s language, history and traditions.

To address this, Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Kotsiras is leading initiatives to reverse the trend, including strategic funding for key chairs, creating digital tools for communication with academic institutions, and promoting collaboration between international and Greek universities.

The ministry is also exploring partnerships, and the upgrade of the Greek language platform Staellinika.com, to reach young diaspora members and foreign learners. Greece views the revitalization of these programs as essential for enhancing its global cultural influence.

