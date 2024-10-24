NEWS

Dead man found in Turkish truck driver’s trailer 

Dead man found in Turkish truck driver’s trailer 

A Turkish truck driver reported finding two young men in the trailer of his truck on Thursday while parked for a break in the Thesprotia region of northwestern Greece. One of the men was later confirmed dead by police.

The driver, whose freight truck was transporting a load of nuts, said he contacted the police after making the discovery. He explained that he inspected his trailer after noticing that the cargo seal had been broken.

The young man who was found alive, claiming to be 16 years old, was transported to a hospital in the nearby town of Filiates for medical treatment.

He told authorities that both he and the deceased man were Afghan nationals. 

Local police in Paramythia have begun a preliminary investigation, while the driver of the truck and the 16-year-old have both been arrested.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer exploiting dog attack arrested
NEWS

Police officer exploiting dog attack arrested

Officer arrested for fraud and weapons violations
NEWS

Officer arrested for fraud and weapons violations

High-ranking Catholic Church of Greece officials probed for embezzlement
NEWS

High-ranking Catholic Church of Greece officials probed for embezzlement

Home violence alert ‘working’
NEWS

Home violence alert ‘working’

Woman’s link to deaths of four infants probed
NEWS

Woman’s link to deaths of four infants probed

Housekeeper arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old in central Greece
NEWS

Housekeeper arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old in central Greece