Dead man found in Turkish truck driver’s trailer 

A Turkish truck driver reported finding two young men in the trailer of his truck on Thursday while parked for a break in the Thesprotia region of northwestern Greece. One of the men was later confirmed dead by police.

The driver, whose freight truck was transporting a load of nuts, said he contacted the police after making the discovery. He explained that he inspected his trailer after noticing that the cargo seal had been broken.

The young man who was found alive, claiming to be 16 years old, was transported to a hospital in the nearby town of Filiates for medical treatment.

He told authorities that both he and the deceased man were Afghan nationals.

Local police in Paramythia have begun a preliminary investigation, while the driver of the truck and the 16-year-old have both been arrested.