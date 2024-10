Eleven people were rescued from a sailboat taking on water approximately 1.6 nautical miles northwest of the Greek island of Paros on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

The sailboat was safely towed to the port of Paros with the assistance of a nearby passenger vessel.

All 11 passengers – eight French nationals, two Portuguese, and one Swiss – were reported to be in good health.

Winds in the area were blowing at 6 to 7 Beaufort at the time of the incident.