Flu shots urged for vulnerable

Health authorities stress the importance of vaccinations for high-risk groups as the flu season typically begins in December.

The Health Ministry has reported only sporadic cases so far, but citizens are urged to get vaccinated by mid-November to allow time for immunity to develop.

As of now, approximately 382,000 free flu vaccinations have been administered without prescriptions, and another 241,000 have been prescribed by doctors.

The goal for this season is to immunize at least 3.4 million citizens, a target that currently sees Greece lagging behind with coverage under 50% among high-risk populations. 

