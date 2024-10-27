NEWS

Unholy underworld dealings

Unholy underworld dealings

A criminal investigation into suspected embezzlement and money laundering has been launched against two high-ranking officials of the Catholic Church in Greece and five nightclub owners in the Peloponnese, in the wake of a recent report by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

The investigation was triggered after a routine audit discovered a shortfall of nearly 3 million euros in the Catholic Church’s coffers, which were allegedly funneled as investments into nightclubs.

Charalambos Vourliotis, the head of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, has already ordered the freezing of bank accounts and assets of the five nightclub owners, after submitting the findings to the relevant prosecutorial authority.

According to sources, the case dates back eight years, when it was discovered that significant amounts of money were being transferred from church accounts managed by the two priests who are under investigation to accounts belonging to specific nightclub owners, disguised as business investments.

The investigation by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority began after banks flagged several large transactions as suspicious. A months-long, highly confidential inquiry followed.

The most recent suspicious transfer, amounting to 50,000 euros, was detected just days ago.

The bank accounts and assets of the five businessmen implicated in the case have been frozen.

The report is now in the hands of the prosecutor, who will investigate possible felony charges of embezzlement for the two priests and money laundering for the five business owners.

The suspects are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming weeks, after which the prosecutor will decide whether to file charges against them.

Crime Church Corruption
READ MORE
Photos show empty Athens during Dormition of the Virgin Mary holiday
NEWS

Photos show empty Athens during Dormition of the Virgin Mary holiday

PASOK leader visits hometown in Crete for Dormition Day
NEWS

PASOK leader visits hometown in Crete for Dormition Day

President thanks firefighters for their efforts
NEWS

President thanks firefighters for their efforts

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services in Hania
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services in Hania

Outcry over church concert
NEWS

Outcry over church concert

Resurrection serves as motivation for struggle against evil, Ecumenical Patriarch says
NEWS

Resurrection serves as motivation for struggle against evil, Ecumenical Patriarch says

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.