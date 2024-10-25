NEWS

14-year-old recovering after surgery for head injury caused by falling plaster in Athens

File photo.

A 14-year-old girl is recovering at Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital in Athens after surgery for a head injury caused by falling plaster on Thursday. 

The incident occurred while she was waiting with her mother at a bus stop on Iroon Polytechneiou Street in Agioi Anargyroi, just west of central Athens. Plaster fragments fell from a second-floor balcony, striking the teenager on the head and causing serious trauma. Emergency responders, including police and an EKAV ambulance, quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Doctors successfully treated a hematoma on her skull and are optimistic about her recovery.

Accident

