NEWS

Thessaloniki doctor receives suspended sentence for bribe-taking

Thessaloniki doctor receives suspended sentence for bribe-taking
File photo.

A doctor at a public hospital in Thessaloniki in northern Greece has been handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence for accepting bribes from patients. The Three-Member Misdemeanor Court of Thessaloniki found him guilty of bribery, with the court recognizing his previously clean record as a mitigating factor.

The case file included four separate bribery allegations, of which the doctor was convicted on two counts and acquitted on the other two. The charges, dating back to 2019, involved payments related to surgeries he performed. The northern Greece internal affairs division of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) led the investigation.

In his defense, the doctor denied the allegations, asserting that any money received was intended to cover privately funded expenses for medications and supplies.

Health Corruption Justice
READ MORE
Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Greeks see widespread corruption in health system
NEWS

Greeks see widespread corruption in health system

Officer arrested for fraud and weapons violations
NEWS

Officer arrested for fraud and weapons violations

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions
NEWS

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions

EFKA employee bribery trial postponed
NEWS

EFKA employee bribery trial postponed

EFKA employee suspended from duties for bribery
NEWS

EFKA employee suspended from duties for bribery

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.