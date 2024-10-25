NEWS

Fisherman convicted for throwing dead snorkeller back into the sea

Fisherman convicted for throwing dead snorkeller back into the sea
File photo.

A Volos court has handed a fisherman a 22 month suspected sentence after finding him guilty of pulling the body of a snorkeller from the sea and then throwing it back in the water.

In September 2021 the 55-year-old fisherman found the body of the diver in his nets while fishing near Xynovrysi in Pelion.

The 74-year-old diver had been reported missing the day before.

Instead of notifying the authorities, the fisherman decided to return the body to the sea, telling the court he was scared and panicked. Coast guard officials believe that he returned to the spot later that day and, finding the body still trapped in the nets, he it free.  

The court also found him guilty of manslaughter as the diver had become ensnared in his nets.

In his defence, the fisherman said that he had placed two buoys over the nets and the victim should not have been snorkelling there.

Coast guard, a private diver and other volunteers later retrieved the snorkeller’s body, five meters from the shore.

Crime Justice
READ MORE
Greek appeal court upholds life sentence for US biologist’s killer
NEWS

Greek appeal court upholds life sentence for US biologist’s killer

Child charity said it had received abuse report for Lesvos teen
NEWS

Child charity said it had received abuse report for Lesvos teen

Steinmetz released on bail but banned from leaving Greece pending extradition ruling
NEWS

Steinmetz released on bail but banned from leaving Greece pending extradition ruling

Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens
NEWS

Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Brothers charged with premeditated murder in fatal attack on relative in Athens
NEWS

Brothers charged with premeditated murder in fatal attack on relative in Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.