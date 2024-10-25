Thessaloniki to get new transit map in December

A new transit map for Thessaloniki will come into force on December 1, a day after the opening of the city’s new metro system.

The updated plan includes modifications to 11 bus routes, the addition of a new line from Thessaloniki Airport and adjustments to certain terminal stops, aimed at decongesting the city center and enhancing passenger service.

Speaking at an event to present the new transit map, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras noted that the transit map will undergo review after the launch of the metro and bus systems and again six months post-implementation.

He highlighted that this period will gauge its effectiveness, particularly with the metro extension to Kalamaria expected by late 2025.

Staikouras added that combined fare policies will be announced in the coming days.

“Beyond the final metro trials and the upgrade of the Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization with new buses, we must work methodically to reshape Thessaloniki’s transit map, by introducing modern modes of transportation like the metro, electric buses and the FlyOver [a new elevated expressway linking the city’s eastern and western gateways], which is set for completion in less than three years.”

Staikouras also discussed fleet upgrades, including 110 electric buses, leasing contracts, the replacement of 18 outdated vehicles and the hiring of 190 drivers and 60 private fare inspectors.