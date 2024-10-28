Fresh push to boost Greece’s healthcare ranks

The Health Ministry submitted a legislative plan to Parliament on Friday aimed at enhancing the role and resources of primary care doctors.

The proposal, revised after public feedback, enables doctors contracted with Greece’s National Organization for Healthcare Services (EOPYY) to accept patients privately. An increase from seven to eight university health centers also bolsters the initiative.

The bill intends to grow the doctor pool by including rural doctors, specialists in internal and general medicine, and private doctors without EOPYY contracts who will bill patients directly. To attract new medical professionals, it offers a €40,000 bonus to young doctors in these fields, with a commitment to complete training in 2025. Additionally, pediatric services would be freely accessible for children at primary healthcare centers and from EOPYY-affiliated pediatricians. An automated system will assign unregistered patients to personal doctors by June 2025, ensuring broader coverage.

A unified performance review system for physicians will also be introduced.