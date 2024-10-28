NEWS

Fresh push to boost Greece’s healthcare ranks

Fresh push to boost Greece’s healthcare ranks
[AP]

The Health Ministry submitted a legislative plan to Parliament on Friday aimed at enhancing the role and resources of primary care doctors.

The proposal, revised after public feedback, enables doctors contracted with Greece’s National Organization for Healthcare Services (EOPYY) to accept patients privately. An increase from seven to eight university health centers also bolsters the initiative.

The bill intends to grow the doctor pool by including rural doctors, specialists in internal and general medicine, and private doctors without EOPYY contracts who will bill patients directly. To attract new medical professionals, it offers a €40,000 bonus to young doctors in these fields, with a commitment to complete training in 2025. Additionally, pediatric services would be freely accessible for children at primary healthcare centers and from EOPYY-affiliated pediatricians. An automated system will assign unregistered patients to personal doctors by June 2025, ensuring broader coverage.

A unified performance review system for physicians will also be introduced.

Health Legislation
READ MORE
Nightclub manager arrested after teens get sick with alcohol
NEWS

Nightclub manager arrested after teens get sick with alcohol

Hotel owner testifying to prosecutor over gas poisoning incident
NEWS

Hotel owner testifying to prosecutor over gas poisoning incident

Hotel where guests poisoned by gas had been operating illegally, ministry confirms
NEWS

Hotel where guests poisoned by gas had been operating illegally, ministry confirms

Eight minors hospitalized after consuming alcohol at Athens nightclub
NEWS

Eight minors hospitalized after consuming alcohol at Athens nightclub

14 hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in northern Greece hotel
NEWS

14 hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in northern Greece hotel

Flu shots urged for vulnerable
NEWS

Flu shots urged for vulnerable

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.