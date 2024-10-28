Delays push trial into 2023 Tempe railway tragedy further away

The families of the 57 victims of last year’s railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, are no closer to getting any closure 19 months after a freight train collided head-on with a passenger train carrying mainly university students heading back home from a long weekend.

Initially predicted to begin this fall, the trial over the deadliest rail disaster in Greek history keeps getting pushed back by delays in key elements of the investigation.

One of the most significant delays concerns a report by the expert appointed by special prosecutor Sotiris Bakaimis to shed light on what caused a massive fireball when the two trains collided, incinerating the drivers and passengers in the front carriages.

The expert, a chemical engineer at the National Technical University of Athens, was appointed this March and given two months to present this report. Last month, however, he requested an extension so he could analyze more samples from the crash site and include the chemical analysis from the proper state agency, which is overdue.

These analyses are expected to answer questions as to whether the freight train was carrying any materials that could have caused the fireball or whether the blast was due to chemicals used in the construction or operation of one or both of the trains.

Another major delay concerns 15 hard drives seized from the Thessaloniki cargo station where freighter 63503 was loaded on February 28, 2023, as speculation has emerged over whether the train may have been carrying materials that were not included on its manifest. The hard drives have been sent to a specialist lab in London, which said that it has been unable to retrieve material from 14 of the 15 hard drives because they had been recorded over multiple times. The 15th hard drive was sent to the lab damaged but has been restored in London. According to sources, the investigating magistrate asked for the hard drives two whole months after the crash. According to the lab, “if they had been confiscated immediately there would have been some results, but with so many re-recordings it is impossible.”

In the meantime, more defendants keep being added to the case file, with the number currently coming at close to 50 from an original 15, and more are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

The main trail over the February 28, 2023 tragedy also includes the case file against the former governor of Thessaly and three other regional, fire department and police officials who are accused of ordering that gravel and concrete be poured over the crash site, possibly destroying crucial evidence into the causes of the crash and victims’ remains.