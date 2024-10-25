Marathon torch relay to cause traffic disruptions in Athens on Sunday

Athens will experience phased traffic disruptions on Sunday, due to the 4th Marathon Torch Relay, IASON 23, aimed at promoting organ donation and transplants.

Vehicle restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along key routes, including the right lane heading toward Marathon.

The relay will commence at the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) and will affect the right traffic lane of Vasileos Konstantinou, Vasilissis Sofias, Feidippidou, Michalakopoulou, Mesogeion and Marathonos avenues.